North Waziristan celebrates Eid today; While rest of Pakistan will look for Shawwal Moon after Maghrib

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH in Islamabad

By Saman Siddiqui
North Waziristan celebrates Eid today, while the rest of Pakistan will look for Shawwal Moon after maghrib!

Local clerics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District claimed to sight the Shawwal moon on Saturday evening and announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday.

Mohsin Dawar, a member of the National Assembly from North Waziristan, in a tweet shared that 20 people in the Haider Khel area of North Waziristan have claimed to sight the Shawwal moon.

“As we celebrate Eid tomorrow, our thoughts and prayers will be with the families of missing persons, of those who’ve been killed extra-judicially and by terrorists and we will be praying for peace in the region,” he said in the tweet.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH, at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting, while the zonal committees will sight the Shawwal crescent in their respective areas.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision on the moon sighting.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) prediction, there are no chances of the Shawwal moon being sighted today and therefore, Eidul Fitr is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 3,  in Pakistan.

While South Waziristan in Pakistan and Afghanistan celebrate Eid today after sighting the Shawwal moon yesterday,  the gulf countries and Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid e Saeed on Monday, May 2.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
