Pak Army contingent departs for Qatar to assist in security measures for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Army contingent departs for Qatar to assist in security measures for FIFA World Cup 2022.

The contingent comprises of Pakistan Army officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers.

Pakistan Army has been tasked to provide security assistance to the Qatari government during the biggest and most anticipated sporting event, happening in Qatar.

As reported, the troops travelling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 have been trained on security by FIFA’s eight-member international training team when it visited Pakistan in September.

The federal cabinet granted approval to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event on Qatar’s request for providing security assistance during the mega event.

The middle eastern country will be hosting the biggest and most anticipated sporting event, to be played in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.