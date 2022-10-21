Pakistan likely to be formally removed from the FATF grey list today

Pakistan is likely to be formally removed from the FATF grey list today!

The global money-laundering watchdog meets in Paris to review the implementation of its action plan by Islamabad.

And after FATF’s October plenary conclusion on Friday, Pakistan is hopeful of being removed from the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Delegates have been discussing key issues in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. Announcements on high-risk countries and other issues will be made later today.

The decision is expected to be announced at 08:00 pm today.

This is going to be a big reputational boost for Pakistan and it would ease some investor concerns at a very difficult economic moment.

While the removal from the FATF list would provide Pakistan a boost after the country’s sovereign credit rating was downgraded by Moody’s.