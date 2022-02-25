Pakistan Army appoints first Hindu Lieutenant Colonel of the country

Pakistan Army has appointed its first Hindu Lieutenant Colonel of the country!

As being reported, Pakistan Army has elevated a member of the Hindu community to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel for the first time ever in its 74-year history.



Lt. Col. Dr. Kelash Kumar hails from Tharparkar, Sindh.

He joined the Pakistan Army as a captain after completing his MBBS from Liaquat University of Medical Health and Sciences (LUMHS).

Lt. Col. Kumar was earlier promoted to the rank of Major in 2019.

Dr. Kelash is the recipient of the Tamgha-e-Difa, Tamgha-e-Baqa, and Tamgha-e-Azam for his services and valour.

He also served in the Pakistan Army’s Operation Al-Meezan which was conducted in the Waziristan region.

And is reported to be on active duty during Operation Raah-e-Nijat in Sawat against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Activist Kapil Dev shared the development by congratulating Kelash Kumar on the promotion in a tweet.

Dev in his tweet shared the officer’s photo and wrote: “History the in Making. Kelash Kumar becomes the first Hindu officer to have been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in Pak Army. Congratulations, Kelash!”