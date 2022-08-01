Pakistan army aviation helicopter goes missing with 6 on board

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF
Pakistan Army helicopter flying from Quetta to Karachi has been reported to be missing on Monday evening.
The Commander 12 Corps Quetta, Lt General Sarfraz Ali, is also said to be on the board.
The helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations has confirmed.
“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. The search operation is underway. DTF,” DGISPR said in a tweet.