Two soldiers martyred, Pakistan Army kills 7 terrorists in separate operations in KP

Pakistan Army has killed 7 terrorists as it carried out separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in the first incident, terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel.

“Troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that the men had “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces” and weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from them.

The ISPR added that during the intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah, 30, resident of Jaffarabad District, and the Frontier Constabulary’s Sepoy Shamas Ullah, 36, resident of South Waziristan District, “fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom”.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that the area was being sanitized to eliminate any other terrorists found nearby.

The ISPR said soldiers killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire in Tank’s general area in the second incident.

The ISPR said security troops had observed the terrorists’ movement and subsequently engaged them in combat, adding, “the militants were involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area, and weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.”