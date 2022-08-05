Pakistan Army slams ‘regretful social media campaign’ following the helicopter crash!



Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday while speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, expressed strong disapproval of “false propaganda and insensitive comments that erupted on social media following Amry aviation helicopter crash in Balochistan.



“The way this happens on social media, we have to look into this and reject such elements involved in it,” he said.



“We can do this collectively. That’s why we issued a press release as it was important to highlight this matter. This has to be condemned at every level,” DG ISPR added.

The DG ISPR said there was “extreme anguish and pain” in the ranks of the army and aggrieved families about the “insensitive” comments on social media.

“We can tackle such propaganda collectively and this has to be condemned at every level.”

ہیلی کاپٹرحادثےکےبعد سوشل میڈیا پرنفرت انگیزمہم..



کیاشہداکےاہلخانہ کےناچاہنےکی وجہ سےصدرِ مملکت جنازے میں شریک نہیں ہوئے؟



"بہتر یہی ہےکہ میں اس بارےمیں تبصرہ نہ کروں. منفی، بےحس اورتضحیک آمیز پراپیگنڈے سے فوج کی رینک اینڈ فائل اور لواحقین کو بہت تکلیف ہوئی،" ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر pic.twitter.com/udCNNs39OA — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) August 5, 2022

The statement issued by ISPR noted that the “regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on Aug 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and Rank & File of the Armed Forces”.

ISPR asserted that the whole nation stood with the institution “in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which is unacceptable and highly condemnable”.