Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with religious zeal, fervor

Pakistan is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) today with religious zeal and fervor.

At dawn, a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at provincial capitals were presented.

Special prayers were offered in mosques across the country for upholding and flourishing Islam and the unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Special processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programs are being organized across the country today to mark the annual religious event.

Government offices, streets, roads, markets, and buildings across the country have been decorated with lights and banners.

President Dr. Arif Alvi felicitated the nation and Islamic Ummah marking the day.

In his message to the nation, President said the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity.

Humanity had been awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

صدر اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان، ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ۱۲ ربیع الاول 1444 ھ/2022 ء کے موقع پر قوم کے نام پیغام



آج ۱۲ ربیع الاول سرکارِ دوعالم، رحمت اللعالمین خاتم النبیین حضرت محمد ﷺ کی آمدِ سعیدکے بابرکت موقع پر میں پاکستانی قوم اور ملتِ اسلامیہ کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ pic.twitter.com/EB2H0UF3As — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 9, 2022

“His prophethood made visible the difference between good and evil, the darkness of ignorance was removed, the customs of non-believers were abolished, the name of the lone creator of the universe was magnified and hearts of the humanity shone with the purity of the oneness of Allah. The slaves who were crushed under the weight of oppression and cruelty received the blessing of freedom and the era of justice and equity was ushered in.”

Dr. Alvi said the Prophet (PBUH) freed humans from “the slavery of other humans and made them believe in prostrating and bowing before their real creator and lord”.

حضرت محمدرسول اللہ خاتم النبین ﷺ نے انسانوں کو انسانوں کی غلامی سےنجات دلائی اور ان کو اپنے حقیقی مالک ورازق کے سامنے سر بسجود ہونے کا خو گربنایا ۔ ایک دوسرے کا حق غصب کرنے والوں کو آپس کے حقوق کا محافظ وامین بنایا۔ pic.twitter.com/GXx2KH5ws3 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said: “Humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

“Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers,” he added as he congratulated the nation.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support, and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor, and slaves,” he added.

The Prophet (PBUH) gave dignity to human civilization, brought knowledge, and led by example, and humanity which was suffering from hate and animosity was given the gift of love and brotherhood, he added.

وَأَحسَنُ مِنكَ لَم تَرَ قَطُّ عَيني

وَأَجمَلُ مِنكَ لَم تَلِدِ النِساءُ



خُلِقتَ مُبَرَّءً مِن كُلِّ عَيبٍ

كَأَنَّكَ قَد خُلِقتَ كَما تَشاءُ



آپ سب کو عید میلادالنبی صلی اللہ علیہ وآلہ وسلم بہت بہت مبارک! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his congratulations to the entire Muslim world marking the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.