Pakistan celebrates first Eid without COVID SOPs in two years

Pakistan is celebrating the first eid without COVID SOPs in two years!

The first day of Eid ul Fitr is celebrated across the country on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervor.

Big Eid congregations were held across the country at open places, eidgahs, and mosques across Pakistan.

The traditional festivity has returned to the country as the last two years had been marked under strict restrictions amid the pandemic.

Citizens offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

In Islamabad, the main Eid ul Fitr congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President Dr. Arif Alvi and high officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umrah Mosque in Lahore.