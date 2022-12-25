Latest News

Pakistan commemorates Quaid-e-Azam’s 146th birthday

Saman SiddiquiDecember 25, 2022
1 minute read

Pakistan commemorates Quaid-e-Azam’s 146th birthday on Sunday, Dec 25.

Today Pakistan celebrates the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the Nation. His unwavering commitment to independence and democracy serves as an inspiration to us all.

Various events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs highlight the public and private departments across the country organizing the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Marking the day, Fateha Khwani and Quran Khwani were offered at the Mazar for Quaid and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

Major General Umar Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion. 

National leaders have extended special messages and paid homage to the founder of the nation on his 146th birthday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message extended on Quaid’s birth anniversary, reminded the country that due to his untiring efforts, we were blessed with a country where we can live and breathe as free men and can develop it according to our own wishes and culture and uphold the principles of Islamic social justice. 

“On this day, we express our gratitude for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where we are free to realize our dreams as envisioned by the Quaid,” Mr President said.

 

Nation pays homage to the father of the nation with special messages extended on social media:

 

 

 

Foreign delegates and embassies have also extended their respects to the Father of the Nation as Pakistan celebrates Quaid e Azam’s 146th Birth Anniversary.

 

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

