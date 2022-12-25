Pakistan commemorates Quaid-e-Azam’s 146th birthday on Sunday, Dec 25.

Today Pakistan celebrates the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the Nation. His unwavering commitment to independence and democracy serves as an inspiration to us all.



Various events including seminars, conferences, competitions and discussion programs highlight the public and private departments across the country organizing the messages and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Marking the day, Fateha Khwani and Quran Khwani were offered at the Mazar for Quaid and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

Major General Umar Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion.

National leaders have extended special messages and paid homage to the founder of the nation on his 146th birthday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message extended on Quaid’s birth anniversary, reminded the country that due to his untiring efforts, we were blessed with a country where we can live and breathe as free men and can develop it according to our own wishes and culture and uphold the principles of Islamic social justice.

“On this day, we express our gratitude for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where we are free to realize our dreams as envisioned by the Quaid,” Mr President said.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. pic.twitter.com/fIyzzKKhym — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2022

Nation pays homage to the father of the nation with special messages extended on social media:

As discord & divisive politicking become the order of the day, on the Quaid-E-Azam’s birth anniversary, let’s remind ourselves & others around us, of his founding principle of strength in Unity. May Pakistan go from strength to strength as a glorious, unified force. Aameen pic.twitter.com/Z4EfurBmUV — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) December 25, 2022

If we take our inspiration & guidance from the Holy QURAN, the final victory, I once again say, will be ours.

(InshALLAH)



Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

30.10.1947

University Stadium Lahore pic.twitter.com/ytJktd2uZD — Ali Muhammad Khan (@Ali_MuhammadPTI) December 25, 2022

Thank you Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan. Your vision for our nation is still not realized. We have drifted away from the path of unity, faith & discipline. But some of us will try our level best to contribute in whatever little ways we can to make things better. pic.twitter.com/7daQPb7CoH — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) December 25, 2022

May we inspire each other to build a nation our Quaid-E-Azam envisioned—one synonymous with prosperity, peace and tolerance. #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/SmWxBZlRPy — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 25, 2022

Foreign delegates and embassies have also extended their respects to the Father of the Nation as Pakistan celebrates Quaid e Azam’s 146th Birth Anniversary.

Happy Quaid-e-Azam Day! On this special day, American diplomats from the U.S. Mission pay tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah 🇵🇰, the founder of Pakistan, by sharing his words on inclusion and religious freedom. #Quaid #QuaideAzam #MuhammadAliJinnah pic.twitter.com/W10LgmatVi — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) December 25, 2022

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” #QuaidEAzam. Happy #JinnahDay. pic.twitter.com/B4dwgujmEL — Neil Hawkins (@AusHCPak) December 25, 2022

We pay tribute to the Father of the Brotherly Nation of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. #QuaideAzam #QuaidDay



Muhammed Ali Jinnah (Cinnah) Monument in the heart of Ankara. pic.twitter.com/xdHNAQhvTY — Turkish Embassy in Islamabad (@TrEmbIslamabad) December 25, 2022