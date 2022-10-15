Pakistan decides to summon US ambassador for demarche over Biden’s nukes remarks: FM Bilawal

Pakistan has decided to summon the US ambassador for demarche over Biden’s nukes remarks, informed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference in Karachi today said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets “meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned”.

Bilawal said that “If there is any question as to nuclear safety, then they should be directed to our neighbor India, who very recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory.

“This is not only irresponsible and unsafe but raises genuine and serious concerns about the safety of nuclear-capable countries,” FM pointed out.

“I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden […] I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement,” Bilawal said.

“If this was such a concern, I imagine it would’ve been raised in that meeting with me, I believe that we have just started our journey of engagement and we will have many more opportunities to engage with the US and address any concerns and misconceptions they might have to this specific question.”

“We have called the ambassador for a demarche”, he said, adding that an opportunity should be allowed to the US to explain the position,” Bilawal added.

“I don’t believe it negatively impacts the relations between Pakistan and the US. We will continue on the positive trajectory of engagements we are having so far,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maintained.

Pakistan had nothing to do with Biden’s statement, Bilawal said. “We will call their ambassador and issue a demarche, but I don’t think this was an official function […] it wasn’t an address to the parliament or an interview.

“It was a fundraiser […] it was an untraditional conversation in which this sentence was used so it should be [looked at] in this manner, I think we will look at this statement in this way,” he added.

Bilawal maintained that the nation should desist from “going into conspiracy theories”.

Foreign Minister clarified that had the government felt any pressure, it would have been brought before the public.

“But there is no such issue, we have varying stances on different issues, but when you’re responsible and mature states, you engage,” he said, adding, “there are a lot of opportunities for Pakistan to positively engage with the rest of the world.”

United States President Joe Biden made the remarks against Pakistan while addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.

The US president’s remarks are reported to be made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.

A transcript of the address, published on the White House’s website, quoted US President Biden as saying:

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

“And the truth of the matter is — I genuinely believe this — that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do.”

“There was a lot at stake,” Biden said, emphasizing that the US had the capacity to lead the world to a place it had never been before.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban Missile Crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would — could only kill three, four thousand people and be limited to make a point?

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?”