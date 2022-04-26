Pakistan extends condolences to China following Karachi suicide attack

Pakistan has extended condolences to China following Tuesday’s Karachi suicide attack!

3 Chinese nationals were among 4 killed in a suicide attack at KU’s Confucius Institute.

The victims of the incident have been identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and Khalid, a Pakistani national van driver.

Following the tragedy, PM Shehbaz Sharif rushed to the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to the condolence of the three Chinese nationals in the Karachi attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese Chargé d’affaires Pang Chunxue at China’s embassy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese diplomat that the government will investigate the incident expeditiously and sentence the culprits to exemplary punishment.

“We will not sit with ease till the criminals are arrested and punished and we will hang the culprits who took the life of the Chinese nationals,” said PM Shehbaz.

“We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest words and are determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism and terrorists from Pakistani soil,” the premier said.

He also added that he has directed Interior Minister Rana Sanullah to visit Karachi tomorrow.

During the visit, the premier also sent a special condolence message to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We are deeply shocked, won’t rest until culprits are caught”, penned PM Shehbaz during his visit to the Chinese Embassy.



PM was accompanied by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

“I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice,” the prime minister added.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Chinese Consulate General Mr. Li Bijian at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi to express deep grief and sorrow over the incident of the suicide attack on the van at Karachi University.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to collect information about the terrorist incident in Karachi and expressed his deep sorrow on the loss of precious lives including of Chinese nationals.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to social media to condemn the attack and extend his condolences.

“Strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers of Karachi University. This is yet another attack with a specific agenda of trying to undermine the Pak-China strategic r’ship. We must ensure the defeat of this foreign-backed agenda of our enemies,” the former PM said in the tweet.



Pakistan strongly condemns conspiracy against Pak-China friendship!

