Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum organized a free medical camp for flood victims in Sindh

Following the devastating floods in Sindh, the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) organized a free medical camp for flood victims from the coastal district of Sindh, Badin, on August 24, 2022.

The assessment of flood victims was done by PFF’s district-level leaders operating in the area who were in continuous touch with district administration and the health departments for relief interventions in the area.

Chairman Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum visited the medical camp and deputed a relief team to the area. The medical camp was equipped with qualified doctors and paramedical staff and a sizeable quantity of medicines arranged by the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum.

The doctors also visited the flood-hit people who were mostly suffering from diarrhea, malaria, respiratory disease, skin problems, and dehydration.

Chairman PFF Mehran Ali Sha said that the floods in 2022 are a catastrophic situation for fishing and peasant communities of Sindh and that PFF as always will not leave fisherfolk alone in times of hardships.

PFF’s chair further said that the provincial, as well as federal government, should act swiftly in relief interventions.

He extended PFF’s support to relief operations to the district government as PFF has always been active in search and rescue and relief operations in past and has helped fisherfolk communities during disasters.