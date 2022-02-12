Pakistan gets its first robotic surgery and training centre!

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first robotic surgery and training centre at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).



CM Sindh also congratulated SIUT’s founder Dr. Adib Rizvi and his team for installing the facility at the hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration of The Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and Training of Pakistan at SIUT, CM Murad Ali Shah said, “The robots can also perform surgery on those organs which are difficult to reach by hand, it is a revolutionary initiative in the field of surgery.”



“Robotic surgery can be performed swiftly and the patient recovers quickly since it reduces pain in the human body as well as blood loss and the chance of infection,” he added.



“I am proud that the Sindh government has taken a lead in robotic surgery in the country.”