Oyeyeah
Latest News

‘Sex service available in AC class’, hackers post altered text on Pakistan Railways’ tickets

Pakistan Railways' ticketing system hacked

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui20 views
posted on
Views

‘Sex service available in AC class’, was the text posted by the hackers on railway tickets!

The altered text on Pakistan Railways’ tickets was brought to light by a passenger who approached the booking office.

The furious citizen approached the booking office where he registered the protests and apprised the management about the issue which soon went viral on social media.

Following this, the Thal Express officials submitted an application to DSP Railway Rawalpindi, stating that their software was hacked.

They also urged officials to lodge a case against the unknown hackers and demanded action as the move affected the company’s reputation.

The recent hacking events raise alarming bells for the authorities.

The recent audio leaks fiasco is already a national embarrassment targeting the government and political leaders.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You