‘Sex service available in AC class’, hackers post altered text on Pakistan Railways’ tickets

‘Sex service available in AC class’, was the text posted by the hackers on railway tickets!



The altered text on Pakistan Railways’ tickets was brought to light by a passenger who approached the booking office.



The furious citizen approached the booking office where he registered the protests and apprised the management about the issue which soon went viral on social media.



Following this, the Thal Express officials submitted an application to DSP Railway Rawalpindi, stating that their software was hacked.



They also urged officials to lodge a case against the unknown hackers and demanded action as the move affected the company’s reputation.





The recent hacking events raise alarming bells for the authorities.

The recent audio leaks fiasco is already a national embarrassment targeting the government and political leaders.