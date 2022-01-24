Pakistan rejoice as Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as the first female SC judge

Pakistan rejoices as Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as the first female SC judge on Monday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath while Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, attended the ceremony.

A proud moment for the entire country!!

Oath Taking Ceremony of Justice Ayesha Malik as a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

May Allah give her the strength and courage to better the justice system and take decisions on merit. Ameen.#justiceayeshamalik#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/F72MHGQaKY — Khurram Salam (@PROPaki8) January 24, 2022

CJP Ahmed speaking at the ceremony said that no one can take the credit for Justice Ayesha’s appointment as an SC judge.

“Justice Ayesha has been appointed on the basis of her merit,” the CJP said.

Marking the historic day in Pakistan’s judiciary, politicians, journalists, and citizens applauded on social media as Justice Ayesha Malik was sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on the landmark achievement.

I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 24, 2022

Federal Minister for Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry in a tweet said, “A powerful picture symbolises women empowerment in Pakistan, I hope she will be an asset to our Judicial hierarchy… Congratulations #JusticeAyeshaMalik a landmark elevation.” PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman congratulated the newly appointed judge in a tweet, “This is a picture full of promise and hope for the wonderful, talented, bright, courageous young women of Pakistan! Follow your dreams, be the change.” Always believe you can do this! This is a picture full of promise and hope for the wonderful, talented, bright, courageous young women of Pakistan! Follow your dreams, be the change. #ayeshamalik ko bohat mubarak. Pakistan ko mubarak 💚 pic.twitter.com/cUVaU66uSf — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 24, 2022 Messages continue to pour in on the Twitter timeline on landmark elevation

Congratulating Justice #AyeshaMalik for being sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. https://t.co/IWxA80OUyq pic.twitter.com/B1j8FfqMCa — UN Women Pakistan (@unwomen_pak) January 24, 2022

Historic moment — first woman judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/vVlZGlOm2X — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 24, 2022

Very happy with Justice #AyeshaMalik's elevation to the country's highest court today—a strong symbol of female empowerment in 🇵🇰! This is a historic moment as paving the way for more incredible female leaders. Buhat mubarak & best wishes!https://t.co/OfRruLKt7E — Bernhard Schlagheck (@GermanyinPAK) January 24, 2022