Pakistan rejoice as Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as the first female SC judge

Pakistan rejoices as Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as the first female SC judge on Monday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath while Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, attended the ceremony.

CJP Ahmed speaking at the ceremony said that no one can take the credit for Justice Ayesha’s appointment as an SC judge.

“Justice Ayesha has been appointed on the basis of her merit,” the CJP said.

Marking the historic day in Pakistan’s judiciary, politicians, journalists, and citizens applauded on social media as Justice Ayesha Malik was sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on the landmark achievement.

 

Federal Minister for Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry in a tweet said, “A powerful picture symbolises women empowerment in Pakistan, I hope she will be an asset to our Judicial hierarchy… Congratulations #JusticeAyeshaMalik a landmark elevation.”
 
PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman congratulated the newly appointed judge in a tweet, “This is a picture full of promise and hope for the wonderful, talented, bright, courageous young women of Pakistan! Follow your dreams, be the change.”
 

 
 

Messages continue to pour in on the Twitter timeline on landmark elevation

 

 

 

 

 

