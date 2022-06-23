Oyeyeah
Pakistan reports 268 COVID cases during last 24 hours

The country's positivity rate has reached 2.14%.

Pakistan reports 268 COVID cases during the last 24 hours!

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t come to an end yet as the country witnessed a sharp rise in cases once again.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 12,513 tests were conducted across the country yesterday, out of which  268 came out positive for COVID.

The highest number of coronavirus cases was reported in Sindh (148), Punjab (53), Islamabad (36), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (27).

The country’s positivity rate has reached 2.14%.

While one death related to coronavirus was reported.

Meanwhile, 75 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

So far 30,385 people have died of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master's Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies.
