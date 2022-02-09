Pakistan reports 50 COVID-19 related deaths, the highest no. reported in four months

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 50 COVID-19 related deaths, the highest number reported in four months.

National Command and Operation’s Centre (NCOC) data released on Wednesday morning shows that the country’s overall death toll has surged to 29,601.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh and Punjab provinces, and out of the 50, 24 people died on a ventilator.

The last highest daily death toll was reported on Feb 4 when 48 fatalities were recorded.

A surge in the positivity ratio from 5.34% recorded yesterday, has surged to 8.2% today.

Meanwhile, another 4,253 new COVID cases have been reported.

According to NCOC, 51,749 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.

The caseload is up from 2,797 a day earlier.

The region-wise breakdown of reported coronavirus cases and deaths is as follows: