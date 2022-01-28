Oyeyeah
Pakistan reports 8,183 new COVID cases and 30 deaths

The number of active cases stands at 98,221, of which 1,353 are in critical condition.

By Saman Siddiqui
Pakistan has reported 8,183 new COVID cases during the past 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic started.

The highest number of cases — 7,678 — were earlier recorded on Jan 21.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data released on Friday morning, the cases continue to rise amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 98,221, of which 1,353 are in critical condition.

Furthermore, the daily COVID-19 death toll also reached a new high since October 6, 2021, as 30 more people succumbed to the virus overnight.

Of the 30 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, 20 were in Sindh, six in Punjab, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

This marks the highest daily death toll since October 6 when 46 fatalities were reported.

 

The region-wise breakdown of reported cases and deaths in the last 24 hours is as follows:

  • Sindh: 2,469
  • Punjab: 2,385
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,317
  • Balochistan: 56
  • Islamabad: 1,550
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 23
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 383

 

Omicron variant continues spreading countrywide, NCOC urges citizens to ensure they are fully vaccinated, received booster dose (if eligible), and follow SOPs including mask-wearing and social distancing.

“Take special care of the elderly as the admissions and mortality rate is higher in older people,” NCOC said.

