Pakistan reports 89 COVID-19 cases, one death

COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.51 percent.

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 89 COVID-19 cases, and one death.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 89 persons tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

17,343 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours out of which 89 persons tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan on May 10 reported its first case of Covid-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1.

The new omicron sub-variant was detected in a patient who arrived in Pakistan from Qatar, according to a senior health official.

This new subvariant is causing an increasing number of cases in various countries.

 

