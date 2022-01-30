Oyeyeah
Pakistan reports another 7,978 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

The number of patients in critical care now stands at 1,455.

Pakistan on Sunday has reported another 7,978 coronavirus infection cases and 29 deaths.

It is for the consecutive fourth day that the country has reported more than 7000 cases. 

Published Earlier:

With the newly reported cases, the national positivity rate stands at 12.46 %.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 64,016 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan.

Amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 has been spreading at a faster speed throughout the country.

 

Region-wise breakdown of reported COVID cases and deaths in the last 24 hours is as follows:

  • Punjab: 2,212 cases, 12 deaths
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,961 cases, 2 deaths
  • Sindh: 1,827 cases, 12 deaths
  • Islamabad: 1,270 cases
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 605 cases, 3 deaths
  • Balochistan: 65 cases
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 38 cases

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus across the country is 100,005,

