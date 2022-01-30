Pakistan reports another 7,978 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Pakistan on Sunday has reported another 7,978 coronavirus infection cases and 29 deaths.

It is for the consecutive fourth day that the country has reported more than 7000 cases.

With the newly reported cases, the national positivity rate stands at 12.46 %.

During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 64,016 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan.

While the number of patients in critical care now stands at 1,455.

Amid the fifth wave of Covid-19 has been spreading at a faster speed throughout the country.

Patients on Critical Care: 1455 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 29, 2022

Region-wise breakdown of reported COVID cases and deaths in the last 24 hours is as follows:

Punjab: 2,212 cases, 12 deaths

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,961 cases, 2 deaths

Sindh: 1,827 cases, 12 deaths

Islamabad: 1,270 cases

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 605 cases, 3 deaths

Balochistan: 65 cases

Gilgit-Baltistan: 38 cases

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus across the country is 100,005,