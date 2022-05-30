Oyeyeah
Pakistan reports first suspected case of monkeypox

The suspected case was detected in a 13-year-old boy in Sukkur

Pakistan reports the first suspected case of monkeypox!

The first suspected case of monkeypox appeared at Civil Hospital Sukkur city on Sunday.

Published Earlier:

The suspected case was detected in a 13-year-old boy named Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Shikarpur. 

According to Dr. Ghulam Rasool, it looked like the boy had got the monkeypox virus.

He said his reports had been sent for further medical analysis.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health also issued an alert in view of the diagnosis of cases of monkeypox in countries including the UK, Spain, and Canada.

The Ministry of National Health has directed the NIH to monitor the situation, as well as all national and provincial health authorities, were instructed to remain on high alert for any suspicious cases.

A week earlier, NIH confirmed that no case of the virus has been reported in Pakistan so far and steps to pre-empt a potential outbreak in the country

