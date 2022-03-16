Pakistan scraps all remaining COVID-19 restrictions!

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the National Command and Operation Centre chief, Asad Umar made the announcement on Wednesday stating that the government was lifting all Covid-19 related restrictions across the country as Pakistan “has come close to eliminating the pandemic”.

Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Islamabad said, “We have decided that all restrictions we have imposed related to the coronavirus on weddings, indoor dining, and markets, we are ending all of them.”

He said that the coronavirus cases are witnessing a continuous decline across the country, while 70% of the population has been vaccinated against the disease.

“The pandemic has not ended yet but undergoing the ending phase,” Asad Umar added.

He also shared the development in a tweet.

“It was decided in the NCOC meeting today to lift all restrictions except the vaccination restrictions. All those who are not vaccinated must get fully vaccinated so that they can avoid all restrictions. We will continue to monitor disease patterns closely & take action if needed,” Asad Umar tweeted.

