Death count cross 900, Pakistan seeks international aid to cope with flood emergency

Pakistan seeks international aid to cope with flood emergency!

According to NDMA, 903 people have died due to rains so far in Pakistan while Sindh in the southeast and Balochistan in the southwest are the two most affected provinces.

More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, nearly all of them in Balochistan, while damage to nearly 3,000 km of roads and 129 bridges have impeded movement around flood-affected areas.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that Pakistan had witnessed 784% higher rainfall than average so far this year.

“We are in the 7th spell of a torrential monsoon that has left thousands homeless,” said Minister Sherry Rehman .

In an interview with a foreign news channel, the Minister said the death toll has gone up to 903 due to massive flash flooding. Federal minister said that thousands of people are homeless without shelter and food and communication lines have been completely cut off.

“Our death toll has gone up to 903 with thousands homeless without shelter and food. It is a serious humanitarian disaster. The cities aren’t geared for the type of climate resilience that is required for this consistent torrential downpour”, she said.



"We have monsoons every year… It is nothing like this. This is torrential downpour of biblical proportions." #Pakistan Minister for Climate Change @sherryrehman tells me 903 have died in the floods since mid-June, with thousands of homes destroyed. pic.twitter.com/QJyYUL6nXT — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) August 24, 2022

ملک بھر سے بارشوں اور سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں کے دل دہلانے والے مناظر سامنے آ رہے ہیں۔ مون سون کی بارشوں اور سیلاب کے مختلف واقعات میں جون سے اب تک 903 افراد جاں بحق ہوئے ہیں جس میں 326 بچے اور 191 خواتین شامل ہیں۔ جبکہ 1293 لوگ زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wVVT0jtaE4 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 24, 2022 وسائل کی کمی کو پورا کرنے کیلئے ہمیں قومی اور بین الاقوامی سطح پر شراکت داروں اور ڈونرز کو متوجہ کرنا ہوگا۔ سیلاب میں پھنسے ہزاروں لوگ ریسکیو اور رلیف کے منتظر ہیں۔ یہ تقسیم کا نہیں متحد رہنے کا وقت ہے۔ہمیں الگ الگ نہیں بلکہ ایک قوم بن کراس انسانی بحران سے نمٹنا اور نکلنا ہے۔ 3/3 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 24, 2022 The country is in need for immediate humanitarian and rescue efforts to rehabilitate the aggrieved and flood-hit populations.

Federal goverment a day earlier has stablised Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged all Pakistanis to donate generously to the fund as total deaths due to the ongoing rains crossed 900, with tens of thousands still without shelter or food. In a series of posts on Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the State Bank of Pakistan had issued a circular to all commercial banks for collecting donations to help the rain-afflicted population of the country. Both local and overseas Pakistanis can donate to this fund, she said, stressing that this year’s rainfall had broken 30-year records. “The entire country, especially Balochistan and Sindh, have suffered an unprecedented disaster,” she wrote. “We should all come together to help our troubled countrymen and provide them support,” she added. Providing details of the account in which donations could be deposited, she said all commercial banks could collect the funds, adding overseas Pakistanis could send their aid through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses. Donations could also be deposited through mobile and internet banking and ATMs, she said.

عطیات تمام کمرشل بینکوں میں نقد بھی جمع کرائے جاسکتے ہیں بینکوں کے ڈراپ باکس میں کراس چیک، موبائل اور انٹرنیٹ بینکنگ، اے ٹی ایمز، اے بی ایف ٹی، راست کے ذریعے بھی جمع کروائے جاسکتے ہیں۔#PMReliefFund — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 24, 2022

As per the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), heavy monsoon rainfall and floods have affected some 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, destroying at least 95,350 houses and damaging a further 224,100.