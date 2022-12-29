Pakistan tightens COVID-19 screening at airports

Pakistan has tightened COVID-19 screening at airports for the variants amid a recent global surge!



On Thursday, Border Health Services (BHS) directed airport authorities to tighten COVID-19 screening for all international travelers landing in Pakistan following a recent global resurgence in virus cases, especially in China and India.

The latest advisory also binds the Airport Health Services to screen by using Antigen Rapid Test for every unwell traveller at the airports.

The border health authority has also advised all the airlines to facilitate its staff in carrying out the testing smoothly, as some passengers often resist being tested.

According to the notification, all the focal persons of the BHS have been advised to maintain a heightened level of awareness for the rapid identification, detection, and isolation of any potential cases to prevent further transmission as a part of effective control and prevention measures.

All the in-charges have been advised to strictly implement Infection Prevention Control (IPC) protocols at the points of entry, including disinfection and fumigation of passenger arrival areas and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPES) by the healthcare workers for interruption of transmission, the notification added.

Furthermore, a random sampling of all inbound passengers on international flights (2%) has been advised as part of the national response against COVID-19 at the points of entry.