Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Miraj 2022 on March 1

The first of Rajab will begin on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Miraj 2022 on March 1 (Thursday) as the moon of the Islamic month Rajab has been sighted on Wednesday evening.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon of Rajab 1443 AH has been sighted on Wednesday.

According to the committee’s notification, the first of Rajab shall commence from Thursday, February 3, 2022.

A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held today to sight the crescent moon for the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, Rajab.

Every year, Muslims all over the world observe Shab e Miraj on the sundown of the 27th Rajab.

 

