Pakistani peacekeeper, Havaldar Babar Siddique, martyred in Congo

Pakistani peacekeeper, Havaldar Babar Siddique, has been martyred in Congo.

As reported, Havaldar Babar Siddique, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on the UN Peace Keeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sep 30.

Havaldar Babar Siddique, 35, was a resident of Shakargarh and survived by a widow, a son, and a daughter.

“Pakistani peacekeeper was martyred when armed assailants opened fire at the United Nations (UN) Permanent Operation Base in Minembwe in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), notified in a statement.

The military’s media wing in a statement added that six armed assailants from the Bunyamalange Armed Group approached the base on September 30 with the intention to surrender their weapons as part of a UN initiative.

However, assailants opened discriminate firing on the check-post where Havaldar Babar was performing his duties as the guard commander. The position was the entry point for registering the proclaimed surrenders.

“The leading assailant started to discriminate firing on check post resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head. Pakistan Army troops responded immediately. Havaldar Babar was evacuated to the nearest Pakistan Army medical aid post but he could not survive,” the statement added.

“Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-torn areas through devotion and, if necessary. rendering supreme sacrifices. So far 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions for international peace and security,” said the ISPR.