PTI supporters disregard The Etiquette of Prophet’s Mosque

PTI supporters disregarding The Etiquette of Prophet’s Mosque!

The whole of the social media is in blaze over the video clips emerging showing PTI supporters hurling abuses at Pakistani ministers who arrived at the Masjid e Nabvi in Madina Munawera on Wednesday.

The delegation is accompanying PM Shehbaz Sharif on his maiden visit to KSA after holding the office.

It is mandatory for every Muslim after entering the blessed mosque, to be extremely mindful.

The visit embodies Muslims’ love and respect for the messenger of peace, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

However, the acts of Pakistanis left the fellows back at home and elsewhere extremely hurt, that too in the holy days of Ramadan.

The crowd started chanting ‘choor, choor’ at the government delegation visiting Masjid e Nabwi, including information minister Maryam Aurangzaib and Shahzain Bugti.



Twitter timeline is flooded with condemnation messages on Thursday night.

خدارا ان مقدس مقامات کی اپنی گندی سیاست سے بے حرمتی مت کریں۔ یہ نعرہ لگانے والے گناہ کے مرتکب تو ہوے ہی، اُنہیں اس رویہ پر سزا بھی دی جانی چاہیے۔ https://t.co/QRS8Z3wDOD — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) April 28, 2022

جہاں جبرائیل بھی اجازت لے کر داخل ہوتے تھے وہاں یہ غل غپاڑہ؟ سیاسی مخالفت آپ کی مقدس مقامات پر عبادات سے بھی زیادہ ضروری ہے؟

رحمتہ اللعالمین ﷺ کے نام کی حرمت رکھ لیں۔ حدیں عبور ہورہی ہیں۔ https://t.co/Yk85rvc0uw — Qaseem Saeed (@QaseemSaeed) April 28, 2022

شدم کا مقام ہے ان تمام لوگوں پر جو مسجد نبوی اور روضہ اقدس میں سیاسی نعرے لگانے والوں کی پرزور مذمت نہ کریں۔ آپ کی کوئی بھی تاویل، دلیل بے سود ہے۔۔۔آپ کو جب روضہ رسول کی حرمت کا نہیں مان، حرم پاک کی عزت و تکریم نہیں تو آپ کی سیاست پر لعنت ہے۔ — Vaquas Alvi (@VaquasAlvi_) April 28, 2022

There is no different between you people and supporters of Trump and Narendra Modi https://t.co/SNFGh3Vtbq — Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) April 28, 2022

In poor taste PTI – there are some places that are above & beyond petty politics & this is quite evidently one of them. Please don't say this is an organic outpouring of emotion, IK's friend & former advisor Sahibzada Jahangir can be seen in the video.#SaudiArabia #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6hyIZFVuX5 — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) April 28, 2022

Honestly – report her for incitement of violence. Because that’s essentially what she’s asking for now. Religious sites have always been considered sanctuary — yet she condones the harassment of women within. So grotesque it is actually making me cringe all over. https://t.co/gr77U60qeS — Kala Kawa (@kaalakawaa) April 28, 2022

How “ANYONE” can even think about CHANTING any POLITICAL SLOGAN at that SACRED PLACE ?At Masjid E Nabwi(SAWW)?😭😭😭How???#توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/piLbTPCKms — ෴ (@AintARobot) April 28, 2022

مدینہ منورہ می مقیم پاکستانی شہباز شریف کی آمد پہ ناراض تھے۔لیکن سرکارﷺکی مسجد سرکار lﷺکی مسجد ہے۔ادب کا تقاضا یہ ہے کہ نعرہ نہ لگے۔ وہاں آپﷺکےسوا کسی اور کا کیا نام۔مانا وہ شہباز شریف کو نہ پسند کرتے ہیں جیسا کہ میں کرتا ہوں.مگر حضور کے دربار میں آواز اونچی نہیں ہونی چاہیے — Syed Amjad Mahmood Falki (@AmjadFalki) April 28, 2022

Whenever and wherever there is vile, uncouth, disgusting behaviour, you can be sure this repulsive lowlife with neither morals nor scruples will be there to encourage violence and defend all kinds of hooliganism 👏👏👏 https://t.co/kKpbZEUWtX — Talat Aslam (@titojourno) April 28, 2022

قائد اعظم کے مزار پر نعرے لگانے پر کیپٹن صفدر کو مطعون کرنے والے اللہ کے آخری نبی صلی الله علیه وسلم کے روضہ، مسجد نبوی میں سیاسی نعرے بازی پر خوشیاں منا رہے ہیں۔ رمضان کے آخری دنوں میں مسجد نبوی کے تقدس کو بھی خاطر میں نہ لینے والوں سمیت تمام پاکستانیوں کے ساتھ خدا رحم فرمائے https://t.co/QIBmXAIte1 — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) April 28, 2022

i strongly condemn what happened at Masjid Nabvi. people ruining their Eman just for the sake to keep happy their world's Lordss♥️#توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/11lXdG02vG — NنDEEM (@Nadeem_M7) April 28, 2022

Please do not politicize places of worship!

Not every place needs sloganeering!