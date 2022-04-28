Oyeyeah
Latest News

PTI supporters disregard The Etiquette of Prophet’s Mosque

It is mandatory for every Muslim after entering the blessed mosque, to be extremely mindful.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk9 views
posted on
Views

PTI supporters disregarding The Etiquette of Prophet’s Mosque!

The whole of the social media is in blaze over the video clips emerging showing PTI supporters hurling abuses at Pakistani ministers who arrived at the Masjid e Nabvi in Madina Munawera on Wednesday.

Published Earlier:

The delegation is accompanying PM Shehbaz Sharif on his maiden visit to KSA after holding the office.

It is mandatory for every Muslim after entering the blessed mosque, to be extremely mindful.

The visit embodies Muslims’ love and respect for the messenger of peace, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

However, the acts of Pakistanis left the fellows back at home and elsewhere extremely hurt, that too in the holy days of Ramadan.

The crowd started chanting ‘choor, choor’ at the government delegation visiting Masjid e Nabwi, including information minister Maryam Aurangzaib and Shahzain Bugti.

Twitter timeline is flooded with condemnation messages on Thursday night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please do not politicize places of worship!

Not every place needs sloganeering!

 

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You