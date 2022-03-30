Oyeyeah
Latest News

Pakistani rupee falls to an all-time low of Rs182.64 against the US dollar

The prevailing political uncertainty is also diverting the goverment's attention to focus on rupee-dollar parity.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui129 views
posted on
dollar ratePakistani rupee falls to an all-time low of Rs182.64 against the US dollar | OyeYeah News
Views

The Pakistani rupee fell to an all-time low of Rs182.64 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

For the past 11 months, the rupee has maintained a downtrend.

Published Earlier:

The local currency fell past the Rs182-mark against the US dollar on March 28 for the first time in the interbank market in the history of Pakistan.

The local currency has lost 19.94% (or Rs30.37) to date, compared to the 22-month high of Rs152.27 recorded in May 2021 against the greenback.

Analysts believe that the local currency is facing double pressure.

The prevailing political uncertainty is also diverting the goverment’s attention to focus on rupee-dollar parity.

While the lack of clarity regarding the outcome of negotiations between Pakistan and IMF is also putting pressure on the local currency.

It is predicted that the movement of the rupee against the greenback is expected to remain downward till the end of the fiscal year 2021-22.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You