Pakistani students stranded in war-battered Ukraine appeal for help

Pakistan Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

Pakistani students stranded in war-battered Ukraine have appealed for help!

  • The Airspace of Ukraine is closed.
  • The Embassy is in touch with the students who couldn’t leave according to the advice given to them earlier
  • 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are residing in Ukraine.

The parents of students stranded in Ukraine have requested the government of Pakistan to ensure their safe exit from the war-struck country.

Published Earlier:

Following the requests, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals including students stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the embassy said that 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are residing in Ukraine and have been asked to relocate to safer regions.

 Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine in a tweet said that Ukraine’s airspace is closed while the Embassy is communicating with Pakistani students who were unable to leave earlier than advised.

The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine also stated that it is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine, and provided contact details of the embassy.

Following the situation in Ukraine, many Pakistani stranded in the country via social media urged the government to take notice and help them evacuate safely.

However, there are also claims that Pakistani Embassy did not cooperate with them.

 

 

 

On the other hand, the Pakistan envoy to Ukraine has said that they had directed the Pakistani pupils stranded in Kharkiv to reach Western Ukraine. 

As per the report, the stranded Pakistani were directed to reach Ternopil and if they were unable to reach there, they should get a train and reach Loyo.

“The embassy staff has made complete arrangements for the students over there. We are continuously requesting our students to reach Western Ukraine,” envoy Noel Khokhar said.

He said the Pakistan embassy had already instructed the students to leave Ukraine a few weeks ago.  

He said that the students stranded in Kharkiv could contact our focal person Mujahid Abbas after reaching Loyo or Ternipol. 

 

 

