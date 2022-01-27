Oyeyeah
Pakistan’s active COVID-19 cases exceed 90,000 mark with 7,539 new reported cases

Pakistan has reproted 25 deaths while 1,240 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan’s active COVID-19 cases has exceed the 90,000 mark on Thursday with 7,539 new reported cases.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) stats showed thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

According to the statistics issued by the NCOC on Thursday, 7,539 new infections were detected overnight after 63,272 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan had reported 5,196 a day earlier, observing an increase of 45%.

While the country’s positivity rate is at 11.91%.

Pakistan also recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day since October 14, 2021, as 25 infected people died due to virus-related complications,

The number of total cases has jumped to 1.393 million, while the active case count stands at 91,854.

The number of active cases now stands at 91,854, of whom 1,240 patients are in critical condition.

Region-wise breakdown  of reported cases and deaths in the last 24 hours is as follows:

  • Sindh: 2,488 cases, 12 deaths
  • Punjab: 1,842 cases, 7 deaths
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,446 cases, 6 deaths
  • Balochistan: 99 cases
  • Islamabad: 1,285 cases
  • Gilgit-Baltistan: 31 cases
  • Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 348 cases

High positivity rate cities

  • Karachi — 26.32%
  • Peshawar — 35.89%
  • Hyderabad — 22.41%
  • Rawalpindi — 12.29%
  • Lahore — 15.25%
  • Islamabad — 16.76%
  • Bahawalpur — 5.61%
  • Gujranwala — 3.26%

 

