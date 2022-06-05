Breaking: Pakistan’s energy crisis deepens as shortfall reaches 7,300MW

Pakistan’s energy crisis deepens as the shortfall reaches 7,300MW!

According to power division sources, the electricity shortfall surged to 7.300 megawatts on Sunday.

The demand in the country for electricity has surged to 27,300 megawatts amid the hot weather conditions.

The duration of unannounced load shedding across the country has also increased to 14 hours.

As reported, the nationwide power production of hardly 20,000MW, resulted in a shortfall of 7200 MW.

Pakistan is currently obtaining 4,635 megawatts of electricity from hydropower, 1,060 megawatts from thermal power plants, and 9,677 from the IPPs, as per the sources.

While three major power companies have shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel.

A day earlier, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif dire­cted the authorities concerned to come up within 24 hours with an ‘emergency plan’ aimed at reduction in the electricity load shedding.

PM presided over a meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue of load-shedding in the country.

“The premier has sought an emergency plan from the authorities concerned within 24 hours regarding reduction in electricity load-shedding,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb issued the statement after the meeting.