Panadol shortage reported in Karachi amid surge in dengue

Panadol shortage in Karachi amid rising cases of dengue!



Manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, Paracetamol is sold under the brand name Panadol locally.



As reported, in the month of September, the demand for the medicine increased due to a surge in dengue and Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the medical store owners, Panadol is not available in the market while its substitutes are also very expensive and beyond the reach of common patients.

The medical store owners in Karachi are in view that the shortage is not merely due to the high demand, but also due to decrease in its production.

While, the citizens claim that the Paracetamol is us being sold in the black market.

While, other companies manufacturing paracetamol had also raised issues relating to pricing.

Panadol is used for relieving fever, and for the treatment of mild to moderate pain including headache, migraine, muscle ache, dysmenorrhea, and sore throat.