Panadol tablet price in Karachi sky surged

Panadol tablet price in Karachi has been reported to have sky surged!

A 10-tablet leaf is now being sold at Rs 40 in the port city.

As per the report, the price of one Panadol tablets pack has increased from Rs280 to Rs400 in Karachi.

The high price is causing problems for patients but at the same time hoarders are cashing in on the rise.

The medicine is commonly used for curing headaches and fever.

Medical store owners blame medicine companies for the shortage and the price hike.

According to a local drug store owner, 10-tablet leave has now been reached at Rs40 and manufacturing companies are only delivering 100-tablet boxes despite pharmacies forwarding large orders.

Last month a similar complaint of price hike of Panadol tablets and nonavailability was reported from Peshawar amid increasing cases of Omicron Variant.