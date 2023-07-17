Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO at Lahore’s Camp Jail

Parvez Elahi has been detained for 30 days under MPO at Lahore’s Camp Jail, it emerges on Monday.



The development comes as the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) issued a 30-day detention order for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).



The order issued on Sunday night stated that Elahi would be held at Lahore’s Camp Jail, where he has been incarcerated since last month.

The orders were issued after Lahore police submitted a written request for Parvez Elahi’s detention for allegedly disturbing the peace in connection with three cases.





On the other hand, Parvez Elahi has challenged his detention in the Lahore High Court as he seeks to get out of prison despite receiving bail in a case.

In the plea submitted through Elahi’s lawyer Amir Saeed in the LHC on Monday, the former chief minister of Punjab stated that his detention order was against the court’s ruling to release him.

“…[I have] no other adequate remedy provided by the law except to invoke the constitutional jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, therefore, the instant petition,” the plea said.

Parvez Elahi prayed that the court accept his petition and declare the government’s detention order “unlawful, void, against the law, and of no legal effect”.

Elahi also urged the court to direct the caretaker Punjab government, the home secretary, and the Punjab inspector-general of prisons to take action against SP prisons for district jails.