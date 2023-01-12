Latest News

Parvez Elahi finally ‘signs’ summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly

Fawad Hussain said that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 12, 2023
Parvez Elahi has finally signed a summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly on Thursday!

As reported, the CM Punjab Pervez Elahi, hours after taking a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, moves forward to dissolve it.

Pervez Elahi managed to secure the vote of confidence of 186 lawmakers in a Punjab Assembly session held late Wednesday night.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

“If the governor does not accept the advice then, the assembly is automatically dissolved after 48 hours,” he added.

The remarks from the PTI leader were made after a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran and Elahi at the former’s Zaman Park residence.

 Fawad Chaudhry further added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved “day after tomorrow”.

He said that the country was headed towards general elections, adding that the PTI and Imran had “fulfilled their promise”.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

