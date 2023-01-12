Parvez Elahi finally ‘signs’ summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly

Parvez Elahi has finally signed a summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly on Thursday!



As reported, the CM Punjab Pervez Elahi, hours after taking a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, moves forward to dissolve it.

Pervez Elahi managed to secure the vote of confidence of 186 lawmakers in a Punjab Assembly session held late Wednesday night.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry said that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

“If the governor does not accept the advice then, the assembly is automatically dissolved after 48 hours,” he added.

The remarks from the PTI leader were made after a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran and Elahi at the former’s Zaman Park residence.

Fawad Chaudhry further added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved “day after tomorrow”.

He said that the country was headed towards general elections, adding that the PTI and Imran had “fulfilled their promise”.