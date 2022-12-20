Latest News

A passenger onboard a Islamabad to Karachi bound flight succumbs to a cardiac arrest

A passenger onboard a Karachi-bound flight succumbs to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

As reported, a passenger named Hunain Farooq onboard a Karachi-bound flight of a private airline, suffered from angina pain.

However, his condition worsened soon after he complained of chest pain.

The pilot informed the relevant authorities at the Karachi Airport to make arrangements to provide him with prompt medical aid.

As soon as the flight landed at Karachi Airport, The medical staff rushed to the plane to provide medical assistance to the sick passenger, but he passed away.

As reported, the health ministry has issued the death certificate of the deceased passenger.

