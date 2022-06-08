22 killed, scores injured as passenger van falls into ditch in Qilla Saifullah

22 killed and scores injured as passenger van falls into ditch in on the National Highway in Qila Saifullah area of Quetta on Wednesday.

As reported, 10 passengers died on the spot while several others suffered serious injuries,

Later, 12 more passengers succumbed to their injuries.

The death toll in the accident surged to 22.

As reported, the passenger van was going to Lora Lai from Zhob when it skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Akhtar Zai.

Qila Saifullah Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Qasim Kakar has confirmed the number of casualties.

“The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 passengers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident,” he said.

He said that the injured were shifted to the hospital.

He added that the deceased include women and children as well.

According to him, rescue teams faced difficulties in rescuing the injured and recovering bodies due to the rocky terrain of the area.

Akhtarzai is a tribal area located at an elevation of 1,572 metres in Zhob.

Immediately after the reports of the accident, condolences started pouring in.