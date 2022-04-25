Oyeyeah
Latest News

Passport issued to Nawaz Sharif

The passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, 2021.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui13 views
posted on
Views

A passport has been issued to Nawaz Sharif, it emerges on Monday.

The PML-N supremo is likely to return to Pakistan any time soon after the Pakistani Embassy in London has issued a passport for him.

Published Earlier:

As reported, the former premier was issued a passport with 10-year validity.

The passport is said to be issued on April 23, under the urgent category.

The passport of the former prime minister was revoked on Feb 16, 2021.

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif earlier this month claimed that the Nawaz Sharif is expected to head back to the country after Eid.

According to the news source, Pakistan’s mission in London was directed to issue diplomatic passports to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the diplomatic staff responded that a diplomatic passport can only be issued to Nawaz Sharif, not Ishaq Dar, on which PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to issue of a normal Pakistani passport to Ishaq Dar.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You