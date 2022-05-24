PAT distances itself from PTI’s May 25 long march!

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), announced on Tuesday that it would not take part in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march against the federal government on May 25.

PAT has been a former ally of ousted premier Imran Khan during the 2014 sit-in.

PAT Spokesperson Noorullah Siddiqui in a statement said, ” PAT is of the view that the PTI, in its three and a half years of government, did not take any step to bring justice to the family members of the Model Town tragedy whereas some government officials involved in the incident were given promotions. PAT still believes that holding elections without reforms would be meaningless.”

“In 2018, PAT had advised the PTI to conduct reforms before the elections. If Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution had been implemented then the PTI government would not have ended,” he added.