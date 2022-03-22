Oyeyeah
Pattoki Incident: Punjab Police arrest 12 people in connection with brutal murder of vendor

A poor vendor was allegedly tortured to death by wedding guests inside the marriage hall on suspicion of theft

Punjab Police on Tuesday has arrested 12 people in connection with the brutal murder of a vendor.

It was a day ago when a shocking incident came to light leaving the whole nation speechless with shame.

Published Earlier:

As being reported. a papad vendor has been brutally killed by guests at a wedding in Pattoki after they subjected him to torture on suspicion of being a pickpocket.

It is still unbelievable how low can we steep being humans without morals and social responsibilities.

A Twitter user on Monday had shared a video from a wedding event in Pattoki where the attendees contained to enjoy the event without paying heed to a corpse that was laid at the same premises. 

According to the user, the alleged incident occurred in Patoki where the guests had killed a man, identified as Arshad Sultan, on the basis of suspicion.

Instead of calling the police or taking the dead body for the burial, the guests continued to enjoy the food while the corpse of the man was left unattended at the same wedding hall.

The alleged incident has left the social media in rage, as there was not a single person who could have defended the poor man or at least had called the police to look into the killing.

Warning:

 

“Twelve people, including a wedding hall manager, have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a laborer in Kasur. In the initial postmortem report, the doctors did not confirm the torture on the body of the deceased, however, every aspect of the incident is being investigated. The PFSA team has collected evidence from the incident”, the police shared the development via a tweet on Tuesday. 

The initial postpartum report did not confirm torture on the deceased body, police said.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team has collected evidence from the crime scene, the police added.

DPO Kasur said that they have collected other evidence including CCTV cameras and videos and all aspects are being investigated with the help of evidence.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has also sought a report regarding the incident from the police authorities.

 

 

