Pattoki Incident: Punjab Police arrest 12 people in connection with brutal murder of vendor

Punjab Police on Tuesday has arrested 12 people in connection with the brutal murder of a vendor.

It was a day ago when a shocking incident came to light leaving the whole nation speechless with shame.

As being reported. a papad vendor has been brutally killed by guests at a wedding in Pattoki after they subjected him to torture on suspicion of being a pickpocket.

It is still unbelievable how low can we steep being humans without morals and social responsibilities.

A Twitter user on Monday had shared a video from a wedding event in Pattoki where the attendees contained to enjoy the event without paying heed to a corpse that was laid at the same premises.

According to the user, the alleged incident occurred in Patoki where the guests had killed a man, identified as Arshad Sultan, on the basis of suspicion.

Instead of calling the police or taking the dead body for the burial, the guests continued to enjoy the food while the corpse of the man was left unattended at the same wedding hall.

The alleged incident has left the social media in rage, as there was not a single person who could have defended the poor man or at least had called the police to look into the killing.

Warning:

اشرف پاپڑ فروخت کر کے بچوں کا پیٹ پالتا تھا آج پتوکی میں شادی ہال میں پاپڑ فروخت کر رہا تھا کہ باراتیوں کے ساتھ جھگڑا ہوا تشدد سے موقعہ پر ہلاک ہو گیا

مگر اصل ظلم اوردرد ناک بات کہ اس کی لاش ہال میں پڑی تھی اور لوگ کھانا کھا رہے تھےانسانی جان کی یہ قیمت ہے

بے حسی کا اندازہ لگائیں pic.twitter.com/KlsMKjQDTA — Khurram (@Khurram_zakir) March 21, 2022

“Twelve people, including a wedding hall manager, have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a laborer in Kasur. In the initial postmortem report, the doctors did not confirm the torture on the body of the deceased, however, every aspect of the incident is being investigated. The PFSA team has collected evidence from the incident”, the police shared the development via a tweet on Tuesday.

2/2حتمی رپورٹ آنے کے بعد اصل حقائق سامنے آ ئیں گے۔ڈی پی او قصور واقعہ کی تفتیش اپنی نگرانی میں کر رہے ہیں ۔ مزید افراد کو شامل تفتیش کرنے کیلئے سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیجز اور دیگر شواہد کا بغور جائزہ لیا جارہا ہے۔ انصاف کے تقاضے پورے کرتے ہوئے قصورواران کو قرار واقعی سزا دلائی جائے گی. — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) March 22, 2022

The initial postpartum report did not confirm torture on the deceased body, police said.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team has collected evidence from the crime scene, the police added.

DPO Kasur said that they have collected other evidence including CCTV cameras and videos and all aspects are being investigated with the help of evidence.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has also sought a report regarding the incident from the police authorities.