PDM files reference in ECP seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.



As reported, PML-N leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha submitted the reference to ECP under Article 63.

The reference was submitted to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, carrying the signatures of lawmakers Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha, and Saad Waseem Sheikh.



The reference pleads that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not disclose the gifts received from Toshakhana in assets and he should be disqualified under Article 62 (1) (F), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be “Sadiq and Ameen” (honest and righteous).

The ruling coalition began demanding disqualification of and strict legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan following the ECP’s verdict in the foreign funding case.