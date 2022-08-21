Oyeyeah
PEMRA bans Imran Khan’s speeches to be telecast live

However, TV channels may broadcast recorded speeches subject to implementation of effective delay system and compliance with PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015.

PEMRA has banned Imran Khan’s speeches to be telecast live!

Following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks over IG Islamabad, DIG, and female magistrate in his Saturday address, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban with immediate effect on the live telecast of his speeches.

According to the notification issued by the regulatory authority, PEMRA, Imran Khan’s addresses are in open violation of the PEMRA rules.

The PEMRA added that Imran Khan’s speeches are a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Only pre-recorded speeches can be broadcast now with effective monitoring and editorial control, as per the new guidelines.

According to the notification, the ban has been put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

The notification issued by the media watchdog also mentioned Khan’s speech at the F9 Park, Islamabad.

In a six-page notification, issued in Sunday’s wee hours, PEMRA stated that it has been observed that Imran Khan is persistently leveling baseless accusations in his speeches and statements against national institutions and spreading hatred in his speeches.

 

