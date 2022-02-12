Oyeyeah
PEMRA issues show-cause notice to News One programme ‘G for Gharidah’

Notice for slapped for airing derogatory remarks for federal minister Murad Saeed

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority  (PEMRA) has issued a show-cause notice to News One program G for Gharidah for airing derogatory remarks for Murad Saeed.

As bring reported, the regulatory authority has issued a show-cause notice to a news tv channel News One for airing “derogatory/demeaning remarks” about the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed “without any editorial check” in a programme. 

Published Earlier:

 

According to the Pemra notice, the news channel News One had aired a show, G for Gharidah, on Thursday at 10:05 pm where the anchor and panelists had questioned the decision to award Saeed the top honour and made disparaging remarks about the federal minister, insinuating other factors behind the award than his ministry’s performance.

The notice said that”unprofessional/demeaning remarks” were aired without any editorial control or time-delay mechanism in place.

It added that airing such remarks “raises serious concerns on the performance of [the] channel’s editorial policy and gatekeeping tools being adopted/practiced”.

PEMRA notified that the remarks made were in “sheer violation” of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as (Amendment) Act, 2007; several clauses of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct, 2015 and the orders of the Supreme Court in a 2018 suo moto case.

PEMRA has directed that channel’s CEO to reply in writing within four days as to why legal action including a fine, suspension, and revocation of license along with other measures should not be initiated. The CEO or an authorised representative was directed to appear before the body at its headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday with a written reply.

“In case of non-compliance, ex-parte legal action shall be taken against the licensee in accordance with relevant provisions of PEMRA Laws,” PEMRA warned.

A copy of the PEMRA’s notice is attached within:

SCN News G For Ghareeda (February 11, 2022)

 

After the airing of the news talk show, several PTI leaders condemned the news show calling it extremely shameful” for the anchor to lead her programme with such derogatory language and sought for an apology. 

 

 

A number of people belonging to the media fraternity also criticised the program: 

 

 

 

