Peoples Bus Service’s 9 routes notified

Peoples Bus Service’s 9 routes have been officially notified on Sunday.



Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon who is also the Chairman of Regional Transport Authority Karachi has issued the notification in order to meet the demands of the citizens.

People’s Bus Service Sindh Mass Transit Authority is being run by Sindh Transport Department and National Radio Transmission Company under the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Route 1:

Route 1 will start from Khokhrapar to KPT Tower, covering Saudabad, RCD Ground, Model Colony, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drug Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Press Club, Arts Council, Jang Press, and City Station.

Route 2:

Route 2 starts from North Karachi to Indus Hospital and will cover Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Shorab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, Nipa, Johar Mor, Drug Road, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi, and Landhi Road.

Route 3:

It starts from Nagan Chowrangi to Sangar Chowrangi and will cover Indah Mor, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Isa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi.

Route 4:

It starts from North Karachi to Dockyard and will cover New Karachi, University Link Road, Motorway M9, Al Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad 10, Lalu Khet, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, II Chandragarh Road, and Tower.

Route 5:

It starts from Sarjani Town to Masroor and directs Shafiq Mor, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Mangho Peer, Site Area, and Gulbai.

Route 6:

It starts from Gulshan Bhar Orangi to Sangar Chowrangi and directs from Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Site Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, DHA Phase One, and KPT Interchange to Shan Chowrangi.

Route 7:

It starts from Masumiyat to Baldia Town directly from Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town to Gaddafi Town.

Route 8:

It starts from Gulshan Hadid to Malir Halt and directs from Allahwali Chowrangi, Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, Malir City to Check Post No. 5.

Route 9:

It starts from Exhibition to Sea View and directs from Capri Cinema, Bohari Bazar, Zainab Market, Metropole, Tin Talwar, Du Talwar, South City, Bilawal Chowrangi, Dua Chowrangi, and Dolman Mall to Seaview.

The public transport infrastructure in the metropolis is finally getting a series of major upgrades for which the people of Karachi have waited a long time.