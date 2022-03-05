Peshawar Shia Mosque Attack: Death toll rises to 62

The death toll of the suicide attack at a mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar has risen to 62 on Saturday with five injured reported to be in critical condition.

According to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), five of the injured succumbed to their wounds on Saturday.

LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim in a statement issued today said that 37 of those injured are admitted to the hospital, of whom five are in the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Another injured person has been discharged, he told.

As being reported a blast occurred moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass on Friday.

The details of the horrendous attack emerging later suggest that a suicide bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of the Imambargah of Kocha Risaldar in Peshawar’s Qissa Khawani Bazaar, where a suicide bomber entered the Imambargah and blew himself up.

The terrorist came in a rickshaw with his companions and separated from his companions and left for the Imambargah.

The assailant entered the mosque and blew himself up.

The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the police and investigation agencies have identified all suspects and will “reach them in one or two days”.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on Friday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Peshawar blast.

As per the statement shared by the PM Office on Twitter said the interior minister and the PM reviewed the overall law and order and security situation of the country.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد کی ملاقات۔



ملاقات میں ملک میں امن و امان اور سیکیورٹی کی مجموعی صورتحال سے متعلق امور پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/SqYiQiHlkS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 4, 2022

A day earlier, the head of Shia Ulema Council (formerly known as Tehrik-e-Jafaria of Pakistan, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi has announced a 3-day mourning, countrywide protest in wake of Friday’s deadly bomb blast in Peshawar.