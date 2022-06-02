Breaking: Petrol price hit Rs 209 per liter for the first time in history of Pakistan

The petrol price hit Rs 209 per liter for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

On Thursday, the government announced a new increase in the price of petrol by another Rs30.



The government has once again increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 30 per liter and Rs. 60 per liter in a week.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Finance Muftah Ismail said that the prices of petroleum products are being increased by Rs 30 per liter.

The new prices will be applicable from midnight, (June 3).