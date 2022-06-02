#Breaking: Petrol price hit Rs 209 per liter for the first time in history of Pakistan
The new prices will be applicable from midnight, (June 3).
The petrol price hit Rs 209 per liter for the first time in the history of Pakistan.
On Thursday, the government announced a new increase in the price of petrol by another Rs30.
The government has once again increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 30 per liter and Rs. 60 per liter in a week.
During a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Finance Muftah Ismail said that the prices of petroleum products are being increased by Rs 30 per liter.
The Finance Minister said that the price of petrol has gone up by Rs 30 per liter to Rs 209.86, while diesel has also gone up by Rs 30 to Rs 204.15 per liter.
“The prices of oil in the world market are increasing, petrol and diesel are causing huge losses, it is necessary to review this, the subsidy of Rs 91 billion is being given monthly on petrol and diesel,” Federal Minister added.
Muftah Ismail said that for the agreement reached between Imran Khan and Shaukat Tareen with the IMF, it is necessary to increase the prices of petroleum products.
The Finance Minister claimed that if Shaukat Tareen’s formula was followed, the prices of petroleum products would have to be increased up to Rs. 120 per liter.
