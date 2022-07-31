Petrol price slashed by Rs 3.05 per litre, while diesel gets a hike of Rs8.95per litre

Petrol price slashed by Rs 3.05 per litre, while the diesel gets a hike of Rs8.95per litre!

The new prices will be effective from midnight tonight.

The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs4.62 per liter while that of light diesel oil (LDO) was reduced by Rs0.12 per litre.

The new prices are as follows:

Rs227.19 for petrol

Rs244.95 for diesel

Rs201.07 for Kerosene

Rs191.32 for LDO

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday night announced that the government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre and a hike of Rs8.95 in the price of diesel.

As per the press release he shared in his tweet from the Finance Division, the government had decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation.