Petrol price to remain Rs 149.86 per litre for the remaining 15 days of March

Petrol price to remain Rs 149.86 per liter for the remaining 15 days of March 2022.



The government on Tuesday evening announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged.

Finance Division in its fortnightly review stated that petrol prices would remain unchanged throughout the country in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision taken last month.

“In line with the decision of the prime minister in the last fortnightly review, the petroleum product prices to remain unchanged despite abnormal price increase in the international market,” said a statement issued by the Finance Division.

The statement added that decision would mean that the government will bear the additional burden of Rs30 billion for the fortnight (March 16-31, 2022).

Product New Prices w.e.f. 16-03-2022 New Prices w.e.f. 01-04-2022 Increase / (-) Decrease MS (Petrol) 149.86 149.86 0 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 144.15 144.15 0 Kerosene (SKO) 125.56 125.56 0 Light Diesel Oil 118.31 118.31 0

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month announced slashing the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre.