Petrol price to remain Rs 149.86 per litre for the remaining 15 days of March

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced slashing the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre.

Petrol price to remain Rs 149.86 per liter for the remaining 15 days of March 2022.

The government on Tuesday evening announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged.

Finance Division in its fortnightly review stated that petrol prices would remain unchanged throughout the country in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision taken last month.

“In line with the decision of the prime minister in the last fortnightly review, the petroleum product prices to remain unchanged despite abnormal price increase in the international market,” said a statement issued by the Finance Division.

The statement added that decision would mean that the government will bear the additional burden of Rs30 billion for the fortnight (March 16-31, 2022).

ProductNew Prices w.e.f. 16-03-2022New Prices w.e.f. 01-04-2022 Increase / (-) Decrease 
MS (Petrol) 149.86149.860
High Speed Diesel (HSD) 144.15 144.150
Kerosene (SKO) 125.56125.560
Light Diesel Oil 118.31 118.310

 

Prime Minister Imran Khan last month announced slashing the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre.

