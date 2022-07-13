Petrol prices are likely to be reduced up to Rs10 per litre in Pakistan!

Finance Minister MIftah Ismail said the new petrol and diesel prices may be announced on Wednesday.

Talking to a private TV channel, the finance minister said that the summary sent by the petroleum division will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately.

Miftah Ismail said the Prime Minister sincerely wants to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market to the people without any delay.

According to the news source, the price of petrol can be reduced by Rs10 and diesel by Rs25 per litre.

The sources said that the immediate reduction in the prices of petroleum products will require the approval of the federal cabinet and without it, the prices can not be reduced before July 16.

The development comes as the government has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced oil prices in the international market to Pakistani consumers.